No contractor owed a Pesewa on ‘Big Push’ Projects — Agbodza

Construction site supervisor in a white hard hat and orange safety vest leads a group of workers on a construction site.
By Prince Antwi April 24, 2026

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has announced that the government has fully settled all outstanding arrears owed to contractors working on major road projects across the country.

He explained that contractors who submitted and had their work certified under both ongoing projects and the newly introduced “Big Push” infrastructure initiative have been paid in full, with no outstanding balances.

Mr. Agbodza made this known on Thursday, April 23, 2026, during an inspection of works on the Kasoa–Winneba Highway. The visit, which he undertook with President John Mahama, was aimed at assessing progress, evaluating construction quality, and reviewing project timelines.

“As of today [Thursday, April 23], every contractor who has raised a work certificate on any Big Push project has been settled. We do not owe any contractor a pesewa,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining investment in road infrastructure while ensuring timely payments to contractors to avoid delays in project execution.

The Minister also commended local contractors for the quality of work delivered so far, expressing confidence in their ability to successfully execute large-scale national infrastructure projects.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related To This Article

Industrial oil refinery with gas flares shooting orange flames and dark smoke above a desert-like facility
African News
Global fossil fuel subsidies deepen Africa’s energy vulnerability
Man with glasses in a blue shirt sits at a conference table during a meeting, with a flag and office chairs in the background.
African News
Ato Forson sabotaging ministers? No cash syndrome hits economy
Two men stand side by side against a burgundy background; one in a blue plaid shirt, the other in a blue suit with a lapel pin.
African News
Audit Service admits major payroll report errors; retracts attribution to former Defence official
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1814
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    735
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    542
  4. 4
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    94
  5. 5
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    63
  6. 6
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  7. 7
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    38
  8. 8
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  9. 9
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    22
  10. 10
    Ama K. Abebrese & Chris Okagbue cover Fame Extra Magazine’s Love Edition
    17