No contractor owed a Pesewa on ‘Big Push’ Projects — Agbodza

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has announced that the government has fully settled all outstanding arrears owed to contractors working on major road projects across the country.

He explained that contractors who submitted and had their work certified under both ongoing projects and the newly introduced “Big Push” infrastructure initiative have been paid in full, with no outstanding balances.

Mr. Agbodza made this known on Thursday, April 23, 2026, during an inspection of works on the Kasoa–Winneba Highway. The visit, which he undertook with President John Mahama, was aimed at assessing progress, evaluating construction quality, and reviewing project timelines.

“As of today [Thursday, April 23], every contractor who has raised a work certificate on any Big Push project has been settled. We do not owe any contractor a pesewa,” he stated.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustaining investment in road infrastructure while ensuring timely payments to contractors to avoid delays in project execution.

The Minister also commended local contractors for the quality of work delivered so far, expressing confidence in their ability to successfully execute large-scale national infrastructure projects.