We value your work just like we do cocoa – BoG Governor to content creators

Group of men in suits and traditional attire posing for a photo in a conference room with framed portraits and a circular emblem on the wall behind them.
By Nana Prekoh Eric April 23, 2026

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Johnson Pandit Asiama, has assured Ghanaian content creators on X (formerly Twitter) that the Central Bank places value on their work just as it does the cocoa sector. Dr. Asiama gave the assurance during a meeting to address concerns of the creators surrounding access to earnings from digital platforms.

The meeting, held at Bank Square, follows a statement issued by the central bank on April 20, 2026, in response to growing concerns among creators about delays and challenges in receiving payouts from international platforms.

During the engagement, Dr. Asiama emphasised the economic value of digital content creation, likening it to traditional exports such as cocoa. He assured participants that the central bank is committed to supporting their work and ensuring smoother access to their earnings.

“We place a premium on what you do, just like the export of cocoa,” he stated. “If you have any issues with your payouts, we are ready to help. We are making ourselves accessible so that we resolve all the issues that you have.”

The Governor also encouraged content creators to form a formal association to streamline communication with the Bank and facilitate quicker resolution of challenges.

“We are interested in what you are doing and will do everything to facilitate your work,” he added.

Under Ghana’s foreign exchange framework, earnings from digital platforms are classified as service export proceeds. The Bank reiterated that such funds may be received through Foreign Exchange Accounts held with banks in Ghana or through Ghana cedi accounts, provided transactions comply with existing regulatory requirements.

The engagement marks a growing recognition of the digital economy’s role in Ghana’s export landscape, as more young people turn to online platforms for income generation.

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