Ntim Fordjour denies allegations of sexual relationship with Angel Maxine amid LGBTQ+ bill debate

By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 23, 2026

John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South and a sponsor of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025, has strongly denied claims that he had a sexual relationship with transgender musician Angel Maxine.

His response follows comments made during a stakeholder engagement on the bill, where Samuel Nartey George suggested that individuals publicly identifying with LGBTQ+ identities could face prosecution under the proposed legislation.

Ntim Fordjour dismissed the allegation outright, stating that he has “never engaged in any such act” with Angel Maxine and reaffirmed his personal beliefs on relationships, which he described as being consistent with “Adam and Eve” principles.

The exchange forms part of ongoing heated debate around the bill, which continues to attract strong political and public reactions over issues of sexuality, free speech, and criminal liability for LGBTQ+ identification and advocacy.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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