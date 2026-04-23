Ofori-Atta corruption case adjourned amid fresh OSP legal battle

By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 23, 2026

The corruption case involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and seven others has been adjourned to May 26, 2026, following new legal developments concerning the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

At the latest hearing in Republic v. Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta & 7 Others, prosecutors informed the court of ongoing proceedings at the High Court of Ghana and the Supreme Court of Ghana, particularly regarding the prosecutorial powers of the OSP.

The OSP has filed a Notice of Appeal along with an application for stay of execution, with a return date set for May 21, 2026.

Prosecutors therefore requested an adjournment pending the outcome, a position the defence did not oppose, though they urged the court to avoid prolonged delays.

Two of the accused—Mr Ofori-Atta and his former Chief of Staff, Ernest Akore—were absent, reportedly outside the jurisdiction, with extradition processes said to be underway in the United States.

In granting the adjournment, the court noted that it was appropriate to wait until after the May 21 hearing on the stay application before proceeding.

The case remains one of several high-profile prosecutions testing the legal boundaries of the OSP’s mandate.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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