One Dead, Others Feared Trapped as Three-Storey Building Collapses at Avenor

A three-storey building under construction has collapsed at Avenor in North Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region, claiming at least one life and leaving others feared trapped beneath the rubble as emergency teams race against time to reach survivors.

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey confirmed the fatality at the scene on Sunday, June 7, adding that rescue operations were actively continuing as responders worked to evacuate additional persons believed to still be trapped under the debris.

The building, understood to be a residential structure with shops on the ground floor, came down earlier in the day opposite the Ashfoam showroom and adjacent to Melcom Plus.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been officially established.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are spearheading the search and rescue operation, supported by other security agencies on the ground.

Heavy-duty equipment has been deployed to assist in clearing the rubble and accessing sections of the collapsed structure where more victims are suspected to be buried.

Authorities have appealed to members of the public to keep clear of the scene and allow rescue teams to operate without obstruction, stressing that every moment counts as efforts to locate and pull out any remaining survivors continue.

Further updates are expected as the operation progresses.