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President John Dramani Mahama has nominated five individuals to serve on Ghana’s Fiscal Council, aiming to strengthen fiscal discipline and enhance oversight of public finances.

The nominations were announced on Wednesday, April 8, in a statement by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications. They were made under Section 11D of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), as amended by the Public Financial Management (Amendment) Act, 2025 (Act 1136).

The Fiscal Council is tasked with promoting transparency, accountability, and prudent economic decision-making.

Dr. Emmanuel Oteng Kumah has been nominated as Chairperson of the Council. He will be joined by Professor Patrick Opoku Asuming, representing academia, with extensive experience in economic research and policy analysis.

Leslie Dwight Mensah has been selected to represent a research think tank, contributing a policy-focused perspective, while J. Kweku Bedu-Addo, a former public policy expert at the Finance Ministry, and Dr. Henry Akpenamawu Kofi Wampah, a former Bank of Ghana policy expert, complete the list of nominees.

The appointments are expected to reinforce the Council’s role in guiding fiscal policy and ensuring responsible management of the nation’s resources.