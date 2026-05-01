Pressure mounts in Bono NPP as former TESCON leader calls for Abronye’s exit

Man speaks at a political rally from behind a podium; a large sign behind him reads 'ABRONYE MUST GO!' in bold white and red letters.
By Nana Prekoh Eric May 1, 2026

A former student activist within the New Patriotic Party has publicly called for a leadership shake-up in the Bono Region, citing declining electoral performance and growing dissatisfaction among grassroots supporters.

Naito De Saint, a former TESCON President at the College of Health, Yamfo, and former Ahafo Regional Dean of TESCON Presidents, has urged party executives to confront what he describes as a worrying electoral decline in the region.

In a strongly worded statement, he argued that the party must make “difficult but honest decisions” if it hopes to rebuild its base and reclaim lost votes ahead of future elections.

According to him, many grassroots members believe that current regional leadership has failed to maintain unity and connection with the electorate.

Central to his concerns is a call for the Bono Regional Chairman of the party, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, to step aside to allow for leadership renewal. He maintained that a change in leadership could help restore confidence within the party and reposition it for electoral success.

The remarks come against the backdrop of broader internal reflections within the NPP following recent electoral setbacks in parts of the country, including the Bono Region.

De Saint further linked the need for restructuring in Bono to the party’s national ambitions, particularly the prospects of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he said requires a strong and united regional base to secure a convincing victory.

His statement, punctuated with the slogans “Bono deserves better,” “Bawumia must win,” and “Abronye must go,” reflects a growing sentiment among some party members calling for reform and renewed strategy within the region.

While the comments have sparked conversation within political circles, it remains unclear how party leadership in the Bono Region will respond to the calls, as discussions around internal restructuring continue ahead of the next electoral cycle.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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