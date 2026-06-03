Rice importers must support local production to secure permits – Government

A new government policy will require rice importers to invest in local rice production before being granted permits to import rice into the country, Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku has announced.

Speaking at the West Africa Rice Investment Roundtable in Accra on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the minister said the initiative is aimed at strengthening Ghana’s domestic rice industry and reducing the country’s reliance on imported rice.

Under the proposed import quota system, rice importers will be required to provide verifiable evidence of purchasing rice from local farmers and maintaining partnerships with Ghanaian rice producers before import permits can be approved.

According to Mr. Opoku, the policy is designed to channel benefits from the rice import trade into the growth of local production rather than restricting access to imported rice.

“Government will implement an import quota policy that directly links the privilege of importing rice to the growth of domestic production. Under this policy, rice importers will be required to demonstrate verifiable procurement of and partnership with Ghanaian rice production before import permits are approved,” he stated.

The minister stressed that the measure is intended to stimulate local agricultural investment rather than burden consumers through higher prices or supply shortages.

“We are not raising tariffs that punish consumers. We are not imposing bans that create shortages. We are redirecting the existing value in the rice trade towards building our own productive capacity,” he explained.

Government believes the policy will create a stronger market for locally produced rice, attract new investments into the sector, and enhance opportunities for Ghanaian rice farmers and processors.

The initiative forms part of broader efforts to boost food security, expand domestic agricultural production, and reduce the country’s dependence on imported food commodities.