Sam George criticises AIDS Commission over lubricant distribution to gays

By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 23, 2026

Samuel Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation and MP for Ningo-Prampram, has criticised the Ghana AIDS Commission over its reported distribution of lubricants to men who have sex with men.

Speaking during deliberations on the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2025 on April 23, he questioned the rationale behind the Commission’s approach, arguing it contradicts its mandate to combat HIV.

Mr. George claimed there is evidence of Commission officials engaging with pro-LGBTQ groups and providing such materials, which he said could encourage behaviour he believes should not be supported.

He rejected the public health justification that the distribution helps reduce HIV transmission, insisting that such interventions are inappropriate.

Instead, he argued that public health resources should be prioritised for areas like maternal healthcare, including the provision of hospital beds for women during childbirth.

The comments come amid ongoing national debate over the bill, which continues to generate strong and divergent views on public health policy, human rights, and social values in Ghana.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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Yaw Opoku Amoako

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