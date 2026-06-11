Sewua Hospital to Begin Operations This Year — Prof. Titus Beyuo

The Member of Parliament for Lambussie, Prof. Titus Beyuo, has assured that the Sewua Hospital in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region will be fully operational before the end of 2026, as government moves to resolve outstanding issues delaying its opening.

The 500-bed facility, located at Sewua, was commissioned in 2025 under the previous administration but has since remained non-operational due to a combination of infrastructural and administrative challenges.

Speaking on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Prof. Beyuo said efforts are underway to address key bottlenecks preventing the hospital from beginning full operations, expressing optimism that the facility will soon be opened to the public.

He explained that authorities are currently reconciling discrepancies between claims made by the contractor and assessments conducted by the Ministry of Finance. According to him, the process is necessary to ensure transparency and accuracy before any payments are made.

Prof. Beyuo further disclosed that, based on his latest briefing from the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, government is pushing for an even shorter timeline than previously anticipated.

He noted that the minister has directed relevant agencies to expedite work on the facility, although the exact opening date could not be publicly confirmed.

“From my last briefing from the Minister for Health, he is not expecting up to the end of the year… he has a much shorter timeline,” he stated.

The announcement comes amid renewed pressure from the Minority in Parliament for the swift commissioning of the hospital, which is expected to ease congestion at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and improve healthcare delivery in the Ashanti Region.