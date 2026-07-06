Spain stun Portugal with stoppage-time winner to end Ronaldo’s World Cup dream

By Jamaldeen Wiayuka July 6, 2026

Spain reached the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals after Mikel Merino scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner to beat Portugal and bring Cristiano Ronaldo’s tournament to an end.

The Round of 16 tie appeared to be heading for extra time after a tense, closely contested match in which both sides struggled to create clear chances.

But Spain found the breakthrough in the first minute of added time when Merino struck to seal a 1-0 victory.

Portugal had defended resolutely for much of the game and looked capable of taking the contest beyond 90 minutes, with Ronaldo leading the line in what may prove to be his final appearance at a World Cup.

Spain, however, maintained their pressure late on and were rewarded when Merino delivered the decisive moment.

The result sends Spain into the next round, while Portugal leave the tournament after a narrow defeat that will be particularly painful given how close they came to forcing extra time.

For Ronaldo, the final whistle marked the end of another World Cup campaign, as Spain celebrated a late victory in one of the tournament’s most dramatic finishes.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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