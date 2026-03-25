5 hours ago

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has outlined the key measures behind the resurgence of the Black Stars, following their successful qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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‎The Black Stars had faced a turbulent period after failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in over two decades, a setback that triggered widespread frustration and fan disengagement.

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‎However, a dramatic turnaround followed, with Ghana winning five and drawing one of their final six qualifying matches to secure their place at the tournament.

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‎Reflecting on the revival in an interview with Graphic Sports, Adams admitted confidence in the team had significantly dropped at one stage.

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‎“There were a lot of people who gave up on Black Stars,” he said. “But through a certain strategic pull-up, we have been able to play six matches, win five and draw one, and that made it possible for us to qualify.”

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‎According to the minister, the turnaround was driven by a coordinated effort involving multiple stakeholders, including support from government and a renewed connection with fans, who returned in large numbers to back the team at the Accra Sports Stadium.

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‎A central part of the reforms was a restructuring of the team’s management and incentive system. Adams revealed that the traditional focus on match bonuses was replaced with a broader emphasis on qualification.

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‎“We started by letting them know that we’re not going to pay them winning bonuses as it used to be… we want them to manage the team to make sure that we qualify,” he explained.

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‎Ghana eventually topped their qualifying group and have been drawn in Group L alongside Panama national football team, England national football team and Croatia national football team.

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‎As preparations continue, the Black Stars are currently in Austria ahead of international friendlies against the Austria national football team in Vienna on 27 March, before travelling to Stuttgart to face the Germany national football team three days later.

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‎With renewed belief and a restructured approach, Ghana will now look to carry their momentum onto the world stage.