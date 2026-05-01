Sports Minister Kofi Adams vows strong Black Stars showing at 2026 World Cup

Man in a bright blue suit speaks into a microphone during a radio show at Asempa 94.7 studio, gesturing with one finger raised.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 1, 2026

Ghana’s Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, has said he is determined to ensure the national team delivers a convincing performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite growing criticism over recent results.

The Black Stars, who will be making their fifth appearance at football’s biggest tournament, have faced mounting pressure from fans following a series of underwhelming displays in recent matches.

But speaking in an interview on Asempa FM, Mr Adams struck a calm and resolute tone, insisting that preparations are being handled with careful planning rather than panic.

“I am doing everything possible to ensure that we do things the right way,” he said. “I am not nervous, but I am rather calculated in doing things, and if I am convinced about what I am doing, nothing stops me.”

He acknowledged the weight of expectation that comes with the role but maintained that he would not be overwhelmed.

“Pressure will come, but I will not let it consume me as a Sports Minister,” he added.

Ghana, four-time African champions, have been drawn in a challenging Group L alongside England, Croatia and Panama. The Ghana national football team will open their campaign against Panama on 17 June, before facing England six days later. They will conclude their group stage fixtures against Croatia on 27 June.

As part of their build-up to the tournament, the team is scheduled to play international friendlies against Mexico later this month and Wales in early June, fixtures seen as key tests ahead of the competition, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

For many supporters, the coming weeks will be crucial in restoring confidence in a team that has, in the past, shown flashes of brilliance on the world stage but now faces renewed scrutiny at home.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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