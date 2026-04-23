Tamale High Court adjourns judgment in NDA corruption case

By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 23, 2026

The High Court of Ghana has postponed judgment in the case Republic v. Sumaila Abdul Rahman & 3 Others, stating that its ruling is not yet ready.

The decision was communicated to prosecutors from the Office of the Special Prosecutor and defence lawyers, with the case now adjourned to May 29, 2026. The court also declined to entertain further submissions from either side.

The nearly four-year-old trial involves Sumaila Abdul Rahman, Stephen Yir-Eru Engmen, Patrick Seidu, and Andrew Kuundaari.

They face corruption-related charges tied to procurement activities under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme, a state initiative aimed at funding district-level infrastructure.

Earlier in the proceedings, the accused filed a submission of no case, arguing insufficient evidence. That application was dismissed by the trial court, and a subsequent appeal was unanimously rejected by the Court of Appeal of Ghana, paving the way for the defence stage.

With both sides having closed their cases and final arguments submitted, today’s adjournment delays a much-anticipated verdict in a case that has attracted significant public interest.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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Yaw Opoku Amoako

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