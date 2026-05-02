These points are very important to us – Bechem United Coach Amissah after their win against Eleven Wonders

Head coach Kobina Amissah has described Bechem United’s victory over Eleven Wondersas a vital step in their fight to avoid relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

The Hunters secured a 3-1 win on Friday, with captain Augustine Okrah delivering an influential performance, scoring twice to lead his side to an important three points.

Speaking after the match, Amissah said the early goal set the tone and eased pressure on his players, but cautioned that the battle for survival is far from over.

“I was very happy when we scored the early goal. These points are very important to us, and luckily for us, we won,” he said.

“The problem is that we are still battling relegation. It’s not over until it’s over.”

The result lifts Bechem United to ninth place in the league table with four matches remaining. However, their position remains precarious, with just a five-point cushion separating them from the relegation zone.

With the season entering its decisive phase, Amissah’s side faces a tense run-in, knowing that any slip could drag them back into danger.