2 hours ago

The first legs of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals delivered drama and tension, leaving both ties finely poised ahead of the decisive return fixtures.

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‎At the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich in a pulsating encounter.

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‎The visitors took control of the tie with goals from Luis Díaz in the 41st minute and Harry Kane shortly after the restart. Kylian Mbappé pulled one back for Madrid in the 73rd minute, offering the Spanish side hope ahead of the second leg in Germany.

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‎Despite the defeat, the tie remains delicately balanced, with Madrid still firmly in contention as they look to overturn the deficit away from home.

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‎Elsewhere, Arsenal secured a crucial 1-0 victory against Sporting CP in Lisbon.

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‎The match appeared destined for a stalemate until Kai Havertz struck deep into stoppage time, netting in the 91st minute to hand Arsenal a vital advantage heading into the return leg in London.

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‎With narrow margins separating the teams, both ties remain open, setting the stage for a compelling second leg as Europe’s elite battle for a place in the semi-finals.