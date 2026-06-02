UK-Ghana Growth Partnership set to boost jobs, investment and skills development – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has outlined the expected benefits of the newly signed UK-Ghana Growth Partnership agreement, describing it as a strategic framework aimed at driving economic growth, job creation, skills development, and infrastructure investment in Ghana.

The agreement was signed in London on Monday, June 1, during the Ghana–UK Investment Summit and will serve as a roadmap for cooperation between the two countries from 2026 to 2028.

According to President Mahama, the partnership is designed to deliver tangible economic and social benefits for both Ghanaians and businesses operating in the country.

At the heart of the agreement are investment deals valued at up to £215 million, with a strong focus on private-sector development, infrastructure expansion, and equipping young people with skills needed to compete in the global economy.

One of the flagship projects under the partnership is a £101 million UK-backed initiative to establish the Gulf of Guinea’s first commercial-scale ship repair and dry-docking facility. The Takoradi Floating Dock Project is expected to create up to 430 direct jobs, with 30 percent of the positions reserved for women.

President Mahama said the project would strengthen Ghana’s position as a leading maritime hub in the region while generating employment opportunities and supporting economic growth.

The partnership also includes significant investments in climate and environmental sustainability. These comprise an £85 million reforestation fund and an additional £9 million dedicated to forest restoration projects in the Oti Region.

“These transformative projects will generate local jobs and safeguard our environment,” the President stated.

In the technology sector, a £6 million collaboration will support the implementation of Ghana’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy and enhance scientific and technological cooperation among Ghanaian universities.

The agreement further provides support for the health sector through a £4 million initiative focused on specialist clinical engineering training to strengthen healthcare systems and technical expertise.

Additionally, President Mahama announced that new Transnational Education guidelines will be introduced to expand access to world-class educational and training opportunities for Ghanaian students.

He expressed confidence that the partnership would deepen economic ties between Ghana and the United Kingdom while creating opportunities for sustainable growth, innovation, and human capital development over the next three years.