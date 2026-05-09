USA winner remains my greatest World Cup goal – Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has described his dramatic extra-time strike against the United States at the 2010 FIFA World Cup as the most memorable goal of his international career.

The former Black Stars striker etched his name into Ghanaian football history in South Africa when he raced onto a long pass before calmly finishing past the American goalkeeper to secure a 2-1 victory for Ghana. The goal sent the Black Stars into the quarter-finals of the tournament, making Ghana only the third African nation to reach that stage of a World Cup.

Speaking to Channel One TV, Gyan reflected on some of the defining moments from his World Cup journey, including his historic goal against the Czech Republic in 2006, Ghana’s first-ever goal at a FIFA World Cup.

“It’s something that will remain because it’s the first Ghanaian ever goal in a World Cup, which everybody was expecting,” he said.

Despite the significance of that breakthrough moment, the former Sunderland forward said his strike against the United States stands above the rest because of its timing and importance.

“I think that was my best goal. The timing was on point. It was 1-1 in extra time, everybody was optimistic about how it was going to come,” Gyan explained.

“As a striker, that wasn’t my best goal I’ve ever scored, but because of the timing and everything, I would say it was my best World Cup goal.”

Gyan also revealed that, in his personal opinion, the finest goal of his career came against England, although he maintains that the USA winner remains his most iconic moment on football’s biggest stage.

The former Sunderland A.F.C. and Al Ain FC striker remains Africa’s all-time leading scorer at the FIFA World Cup, with six goals scored across three tournaments for Ghana.