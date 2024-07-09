VIDEO: How Chef Smith sexually abused workers, married women at a hotel in Accra⁩

By Nana Prekoh Eric July 9, 2024

The woes and troubles of Ebenezer Smith, known widely as Chef Smith continue to deepen as a lady has come out to accuse him of using his position to swindle young ladies and have his way into their pants.

According to a video posted by Gossip24 TV, she revealed that she and her husband who is the manager at Cliff Heaven Beach Resort employed Chef Smith as a Chef for the entity but he was using his position to satisfy his own needs.

She disclosed that, Ebenezer Smith sexually harassed the other female staff and whenever his approach was rejected by a lady, he found a way to sack her.

However, she commended his cooking skills and his approach to work but termed him as a “bad human”.

Chef Smith came into the news after forging his Guinness World Records cook-a-thon certificate.

On 2nd July 2024, Chef Smith held a press conference and announced that he was the newly certified Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon having beat Alan Fisher the Irish cook.

His joy did not last as he was arrested on the ground on the basis of fraud by Amadia Shopping center.

In an interview with Serwaa Amihere of GhOne TV, the chef confessed to everything and stated how he forged his way to his current level.

Watch the video below:

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Nana Prekoh Eric

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