11 killed, 19 injured in fire at foster care facility in Algeria

Firefighters in gear beside red fire trucks on a wet street at night, hoses laid out.
By Yaw Opoku Amoako July 16, 2026

Eleven people have died and 19 others have been injured following a fire outbreak at a foster care facility in Algiers, the capital of Algeria.

The country’s civil protection department said firefighters were still working to contain the blaze as of 06:50 local time (05:50 GMT) on Thursday.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the ages or identities of those who died or were injured in the incident.

The civil protection department said five people with special needs were rescued during the fire and moved to a safe location.

The cause of the blaze remains unclear, with authorities expected to begin investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Emergency teams continue to assess the extent of the damage and provide support to those affected.

BBC

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