Asamoah Gyan is a good goal scorer but Michael Essien Is Ghana’s greatest ever footballer – Fred Pappoe

Former Ghana Football Association vice-president Fred Pappoe has named Michael Essienas the greatest footballer Ghana has ever produced, citing his remarkable rise and impact at the highest level of the game.

Essien, who began his professional journey with Liberty Professionals, quickly emerged as one of the brightest prospects from Ghana’s domestic league. His talent earned him a move to Europe, where he featured for French side Stade Brestois 29 before gaining wider recognition at Olympique Lyonnais.

His performances in France paved the way for a high-profile transfer to Chelsea FC, where he reached the peak of his career. At the London club, Essien won multiple major honours and established himself as one of the most dominant midfielders of his era.

Speaking to Sporty FM, Pappoe said Essien’s career trajectory and influence set him apart from his peers.

“I will say Michael Essien. Looking at how he rose and the clubs he played for, they are incredible and the impact he made,” Pappoe said.

He acknowledged, however, the achievements of Asamoah Gyan, particularly his goalscoring exploits on the global stage.

“Asamoah Gyan was a good goalscorer in terms of the World Cup, and so in terms of goalscoring, Gyan will be my best player, but Essien remains my best player,” he added.

Essien’s club career also included spells at European giants Real Madrid CF and AC Milan, further reinforcing his status among the elite.

On the international stage, he represented Ghana at the 2006 and 2014 FIFA World Cups, earning 59 caps and scoring nine goals for the Black Stars.

Now transitioning into coaching, Essien serves as an assistant coach at Danish club FC Nordsjælland, continuing his contribution to the sport beyond his playing days.