Baah Bonsu shines again as late assist dents Al Nassr title hopes

Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Baah Bonsu delivered another decisive moment in a standout season, registering his 11th assist to help his side secure a 3-1 home victory over Al Nassr.

The result dealt a blow to the title ambitions of a team led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who were hoping to claim all three points in their push for the league crown.

Baah Bonsu’s contribution proved crucial, as his creativity once again made the difference in a high-stakes encounter. The 19-year-old has now amassed 14 direct goal involvements this season, scoring three times and providing 11 assists.

His growing influence continues to attract attention, with performances marked by composure, vision, and consistency beyond his years.

For Al Nassr, the defeat represents a setback at a critical stage of the campaign, as the race for the title intensifies. Meanwhile, Baah Bonsu’s side will take confidence from a result that highlights their attacking strength and ability to deliver under pressure.