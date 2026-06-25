Con man posing as NIA official jailed after fleecing card applicants in Accra

A fraudster who capitalised on public confusion surrounding Ghana Card registration to extract money and valuables from unsuspecting applicants has been handed a 30-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to charges of theft and false representation.

Fidelis Samuel Mensah operated a scheme at the National Identification Authority’s Accra regional processing centre, positioning himself as a legitimate NIA representative while collecting fees, cellular devices and personal documentation from vulnerable individuals seeking assistance with identity card services.

The Gbese District Court heard that Mensah’s deception unravelled after a spike in complaints prompted the NIA to launch a joint investigative sweep alongside its police unit. Officers moved in after accumulating evidence of suspicious transactions at the registration facility, leading to his apprehension.

When brought before the magistrate, Mensah made no attempt to contest the allegations laid against him. He entered guilty pleas to both stealing and defrauding persons through false pretences — admissions that led directly to his conviction without the need for protracted trial proceedings.

Authorities have seized the occasion to broadcast a warning to the general public: the NIA has cautioned citizens to transact exclusively with personnel they can verify as legitimate representatives of the Authority and to conduct all business exclusively at officially designated service points. Such vigilance, officials suggest, remains the most effective shield against those who prey upon the documentation needs of ordinary Ghanaians.