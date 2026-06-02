Fella Makafui Reacts to Drogba’s Claims Over Alleged Lack of Support

Actress Fella Makafui has responded to comments made by fellow actor John Peasah, also known as Drogba, who suggested that she did not offer sustained support during his recent health challenges.

Drogba had earlier alleged in an interview that although Fella initially made contact through another industry colleague regarding his condition, she did not follow up directly with him afterwards, a claim that sparked widespread discussion online.

He further stated that several personalities in the entertainment industry, including some of his colleagues, had not provided assistance as he expected during his illness.

However, Fella Makafui has pushed back against those claims, insisting that communication between them has not been broken. Responding in the comment section of a viral post, she expressed surprise at the narrative being shared and suggested that the interview in question may not reflect their current relationship.

According to her, she and the actor have remained in touch recently, contradicting the impression that she has been absent or unresponsive.

Drogba had earlier recounted that Fella Makafui initially reached out through actor Jeffery Nortey, a move he said surprised those involved because she already had access to his personal contact. He also claimed that after a brief exchange using another number, further communication ceased.

Beyond his remarks about Fella Makafui, the actor expressed disappointment that several industry figures he reached out to during his illness had not provided the level of support he had hoped for.

Fella Makafui’s response, however, suggests ongoing contact between the two, offering a different account of the situation as public debate around the issue continues.