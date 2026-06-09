Finance Minister cannot selectively release approved funds – Bomfeh

Political analyst Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr has pushed back against suggestions that the Finance Minister has the discretion to determine which approved government allocations are released, arguing that public officials must operate strictly within established state procedures.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, amid ongoing disagreements over funding for the agriculture sector, he said ministers are bound by institutional rules and cannot act outside their legal mandates.

He maintained that no minister has the authority to ignore or selectively implement approved budgetary allocations based on personal judgement.

“No minister is above the authority entrusted to him or her,” he stated.

Bomfeh’s comments come in the wake of conflicting positions between the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture over the disbursement of funds for agricultural programmes.

He stressed that the role of the Finance Minister is not to decide which approved expenditures should be honoured or withheld.

“The fact that you are Finance Minister doesn’t mean you choose to release what you want and what you don’t. You don’t have that luxury,” he said.

According to him, government operations must be guided by established legal frameworks, approved mandates and due process, rather than the preferences of individual officeholders.

He further noted that strict adherence to these procedures is essential for accountability, transparency and the efficient management of public funds, particularly in the disbursement of budgetary allocations.

Bomfeh emphasised that any deviation from approved processes risks undermining public trust and the effective functioning of government institutions.