Franklin Cudjoe defends E&P’s Mining credentials amid Damang Mine debate

President of IMANI Ghana, Franklin Cudjoe, has thrown his support behind Engineers & Planners (E&P), arguing that the indigenous mining services company possesses the technical capacity and industry experience to successfully manage major mining concessions, including the Damang and Tarkwa mines.

In a Facebook post, Cudjoe dismissed suggestions that E&P’s recent achievements in the mining sector are solely linked to the political connections of its founder, Ibrahim Mahama, who is the younger brother of President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, the company has built a strong track record over the years and has demonstrated its ability to operate effectively within Ghana’s mining industry.

“E&P is competent to operate Damang. They have been doing so for many years. With world-class management, E&P will do well. E&P can do same with Tarkwa,” he wrote.

Cudjoe further argued that Ghana must move beyond its reliance on foreign companies to manage its natural resources and instead create opportunities for capable local firms to grow and take ownership of strategic assets.

His comments come amid ongoing public discussions surrounding E&P’s acquisition of the Damang mine concession from Gold Fields Ghana, one of the country’s leading gold mining operations.

Some opposition politicians and critics have questioned the circumstances surrounding the transaction, alleging that the company may have benefited from Ibrahim Mahama’s relationship with the President.

The controversy has led to a petition being submitted to the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), with calls for an investigation into a possible conflict of interest in the award of the concession.

However, the Minerals Commission has rejected allegations of impropriety, maintaining that the concession process was conducted transparently and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations.

The Commission has also pointed out that E&P has been providing mining services at the Damang mine since 2004 and began pursuing ownership of the concession in 2023, prior to the change in government.

While expressing confidence in the company’s ability to manage both Damang and potentially Tarkwa in the future, Cudjoe advised E&P to remain focused on delivering results at its current operations.

The debate continues to fuel broader discussions about local participation in Ghana’s extractive sector and the role indigenous companies can play in managing the country’s mineral resources.