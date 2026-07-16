Ghana Sports Minister backs Carlos Queiroz to stay on as Black Stars coach

Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to retain Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars, saying the veteran Portuguese manager has shown the value of experienced leadership despite his short spell in charge.

Queiroz, 73, was appointed on a short-term contract in April following the departure of Otto Addo. His immediate assignment was to guide Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

Despite having only a limited period to prepare the team, Queiroz led the Black Stars to the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time since their memorable run at the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

Ghana’s campaign ended with a narrow 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the Round of 32, leaving uncertainty over whether the former Portugal, Iran and Egypt coach will remain in charge beyond his initial agreement.

Speaking to TV3, Adams praised Queiroz’s influence on the national team and believes the coach has earned the opportunity to continue building the squad.

“We should give Carlos Queiroz the opportunity to stay a bit longer. He has proven that a coach matters,” Adams said.

Ghana began their World Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Panama before securing a goalless draw against England. Although they lost 2-1 to Croatia in their final Group C fixture, the Black Stars advanced to the Round of 32 as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Their hopes of extending their World Cup journey were ended by Colombia, who claimed a hard-fought 1-0 victory in the knockout stage.

Attention will now shift to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, where Ghana have been drawn in Group C alongside Côte d’Ivoire, Somalia and The Gambia. The Black Stars are expected to begin their qualifying campaign in September, with Queiroz’s future likely to be decided before then.