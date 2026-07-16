Maxwell Konadu backs Carlos Queiroz to stay as Black Stars coach

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has thrown his support behind Carlos Queiroz to remain in charge of the Black Stars, saying the experienced Portuguese tactician can help restore discipline and improve the national team.

Queiroz, 73, was appointed on a short-term contract after Otto Addo’s dismissal, with the immediate task of leading Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Although the Black Stars’ campaign ended in the Round of 32, Queiroz’s future has become the subject of growing speculation. Initial expectations were that he would leave after the tournament, but reports in recent days suggest he has been offered a new two-year contract to continue as Ghana’s head coach.

Speaking to TV3, Konadu said Queiroz has already demonstrated his qualities and deserves the opportunity to build on the progress made during his brief spell in charge.

“We have seen what he can do. Maybe if he stays around for some time, our team will improve. For me, discipline will improve in the team, and that is what we need in the Black Stars currently. When discipline is there, the team will play well,” Konadu said.

The former Asante Kotoko coach believes greater discipline will provide the foundation for a stronger and more competitive Black Stars side as Ghana prepares for future international competitions.

Reports also indicate that the Ghana Football Association is considering handing Queiroz a two-year deal, with the expectation that he will lead the country’s campaign to win the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations if he accepts the offer.

No official announcement has yet been made on the coach’s future, but discussions over his long-term role are expected to continue in the coming days as Ghana turns its attention to the next phase of its international calendar.