Gold Coast Fund customers urge Mahama to allocate funds for full repayment in Mid-Year Budget

Aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Company have appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to ensure that adequate funds are allocated in the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to settle all outstanding investments owed to affected customers.

The group is specifically urging the President to direct the Minister for Finance to make a full budgetary provision when the Mid-Year Budget is presented next week.

In a statement signed by its convener, Charles Nyame, the group said thousands of customers have continued to endure severe financial hardship since the collapse of Gold Coast Fund Management.

According to the statement, many pensioners, widows, workers, and small business owners have been plunged into poverty, struggled to access healthcare, withdrawn their children from school, and suffered significant emotional and financial distress.

Mr Nyame reminded President Mahama of a campaign pledge he made ahead of the 2024 general election to ensure that all customers whose investments were locked up following the company’s collapse would receive full payment within his first year in office.

“During the 2024 election campaign, President John Dramani Mahama assured victims that his administration would not subject them to a prolonged payment plan. He promised that affected customers would receive full payment within his first year in office. Today, that timeline has passed, yet the victims are still waiting,” the statement said.

He noted that many of the affected customers placed their confidence in the President’s commitment and are now looking to his administration to fulfil that promise.

Mr Nyame stressed that the issue goes beyond the payment of outstanding investments, describing it as a matter of honouring a public commitment and restoring confidence in the relationship between government and citizens.

He argued that the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review presents an opportunity for the government to demonstrate compassion, accountability, and respect for the rule of law by making full financial provision to clear all outstanding claims.

The group further appealed to President Mahama to act without further delay, warning that any additional postponement would worsen the hardship faced by thousands of families affected by the collapse of the investment firm.

According to the statement, the customers are not seeking financial assistance but simply requesting the return of their legitimately invested funds.

The group therefore called on the President to instruct the Minister for Finance to include a full allocation in the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review to facilitate the complete repayment of all locked-up investments belonging to customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management Company.