ICEDEG Africa presents recommendations to Finance Ministry ahead of mid-year budget review

The Iustum Center for Democracy and Governance (ICEDEG Africa LBG) has presented a set of policy recommendations to the Ministry of Finance ahead of the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, scheduled to be presented to Parliament on Thursday, 23rd July 2026, by the Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The recommendations were submitted on behalf of the organisation by Ellen Ofosu Asieduaa, Executive Secretary of ICEDEG Africa, as part of the think tank’s contribution to strengthening evidence-based policymaking and promoting stakeholder participation in Ghana’s fiscal governance.

The proposals emanated from the ICEDEG Africa Maiden Policy Dialogue Roundtable, held on Friday, 19th June 2026, under the theme, “Economic Confidence and Fiscal Expectations: Stakeholder Perspectives Ahead of Ghana’s 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review.” The dialogue brought together experts from business and industry associations, consumer advocacy groups, trade unions, academia, civil society organisations, media practitioners, and financial and economic analysts.

The Two Ghana’s Paradox

In the communiqué submitted to the Ministry, participants observed that although Ghana has recorded improvements in macroeconomic stability, many households and businesses continue to experience high living costs, elevated production expenses, and limited economic relief. The dialogue described the situation as the “Two Ghanas” paradox, where positive macroeconomic indicators have yet to translate into tangible benefits for citizens.

Recommendations

Among the key recommendations were the introduction of diaspora Investment Bonds to finance community-level infrastructure projects, the establishment of a dedicated Climate Budgeting Line to support renewable energy initiatives, and the timely release of statutory funds, including the Human Trafficking Fund.

The communiqué also called for increased investment in local agricultural engineering and agro-industrial parks to promote value addition, as well as enhanced support for the media through improved funding for the National Media Commission and a review of taxes and restrictions affecting media advertising.

ICEDEG Africa expressed the hope that the recommendations would receive favourable consideration and contribute to a Mid-Year Budget Review that responds to the practical needs of households, businesses, and the wider economy while laying the foundation for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Issued by: Communication and Branding Directorate.