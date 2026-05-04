GPL: Our win over Goldstars has given us relief in the title race – Medeama coach Ibrahim Tanko

Medeama SC head coach Ibrahim Tanko says he is relieved after his side secured a vital 2-0 victory over Bibiani Gold Stars in the Ghana Premier League.

The win against the second-placed side comes at a crucial stage of the season, with just four matches remaining, and strengthens Medeama’s hopes of lifting the league title.

“When you beat an opponent who is behind you, it’s a relief,” Tanko said after the match. “We are now four games to go, and we are ahead, so we are looking forward. We needed the three points today.”

Despite the comfortable scoreline, the Medeama coach admitted his side had hoped to score more but stressed that securing maximum points was the priority.

“We wanted to score more, but what was important was the three points,” he added.

Medeama now face a tense run-in, with Tanko acknowledging the challenge ahead but expressing confidence in his team’s determination.

“The four remaining matches won’t be easy. We are going to prepare very well. We want to win the league, and so definitely we need to keep fighting,” he said.

Their next test comes against Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday, 6 May, as the title race enters its decisive phase.