Jinapor calls for stronger energy systems to safeguard Ghana against global shocks

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has stressed the need for Ghana to build a more resilient energy sector capable of withstanding global disruptions.

According to him, recent years have witnessed major changes in global energy markets due to geopolitical tensions, supply chain challenges, fluctuations in international prices, changing investment trends, and the worldwide transition towards cleaner energy.

Speaking at the Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhIPCon) in Accra on Thursday, July 16, 2026, Dr Jinapor said these developments have demonstrated that energy resilience must be developed before crises occur.

He explained that resilience depends on deliberate policy decisions, strategic investments, innovation, and strong collaboration among stakeholders.

“Resilience is not built when a crisis occurs; resilience is built long before the crisis arrives,” he said.

The Minister noted that Ghana’s downstream petroleum sector remains a key pillar of the economy, supporting transportation, industry, agriculture, mining, commerce, and the daily activities of millions of citizens.

He said the efficiency and reliability of the sector have direct implications for households, businesses, economic growth, and national development.

Dr Jinapor commended stakeholders within the downstream petroleum value chain for maintaining steady fuel supplies despite recent challenges in global energy markets.

He praised oil marketing companies, bulk distribution companies, transport operators, regulators, and other industry players for ensuring that Ghana experienced uninterrupted petroleum product availability during a period when several countries faced supply difficulties.

“Despite severe disruptions in global energy markets and heightened geopolitical tensions, Ghana maintained uninterrupted availability of petroleum products across the country,” he stated.

The Minister, however, acknowledged that maintaining stability came with significant sacrifices from businesses that faced pressures from rising global prices, higher freight charges, exchange rate fluctuations, and difficult operating conditions.

He also highlighted government’s interventions to reduce the impact of rising fuel prices on consumers, including financial support measures that moderated fuel price increases for eight consecutive weeks.

According to him, government at one point absorbed up to GH¢2 per litre on diesel, equivalent to GH¢9.50 per gallon, to cushion consumers and protect economic activity.

Dr Jinapor said while such interventions were necessary, Ghana must focus on long-term solutions rather than relying on temporary measures.

He identified stronger domestic refining capacity, adequate strategic fuel reserves, improved storage facilities, efficient transportation systems, diversified supply sources, and increased investment as critical steps towards achieving sustainable energy security.

The Minister emphasised that a strong downstream sector requires a stable policy environment that provides investors with confidence, businesses with predictability, and consumers with transparency and fairness.

He said the government, through the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and relevant institutions, including the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), is pursuing reforms to improve efficiency, transparency, and competitiveness within the sector.

Dr Jinapor added that the future of Ghana’s petroleum industry must be shaped through collaboration among government, regulators, investors, operators, and consumers.

He described GhIPCon as an important platform for stakeholders to exchange ideas and develop practical solutions to strengthen Ghana’s energy future.