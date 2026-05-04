Kelvin Boateng scores again as Austria Vienna beat Hartberg

Soccer player in a purple kit raising arms in celebration on the pitch, with fans in the stands behind him.
By Jamaldeen Wiayuka May 4, 2026

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Boateng came off the bench to score the decisive goal as Austria Vienna secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Hartberg in the Austrian Bundesliga.

The 23-year-old made an immediate impact after his introduction, finding the breakthrough to seal all three points in a closely contested encounter. His composure in front of goal proved the difference in a match where chances were limited.

Boateng’s latest strike continues an encouraging run of form. The former FC Porto and Right to Dream Academy player has now scored three goals in his last five appearances, taking his tally to four in the league this season.

His resurgence has provided a timely boost for Austria Vienna as they push for consistency in the closing stages of the campaign. For Boateng, it also marks a growing confidence and sharper presence in attack after a relatively quiet start to the season.

Once regarded as a promising talent during his development years, the forward appears to be rediscovering his rhythm, with his recent contributions highlighting his ability to influence games even from the bench.

With performances on the rise, Boateng’s form will be one to watch as the season progresses, both for his club ambitions and potential recognition on the international stage.

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Jamaldeen Wiayuka
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