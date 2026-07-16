Mahama launches construction of 24-Hour Economy Model Market in Juapong

Man in a blue shirt uses a ceremonial hammer to break ground at a formal groundbreaking ceremony, surrounded by officials and onlookers on a dirt site.
By Prince Antwi July 16, 2026

President John Dramani Mahama has officially broken ground for the construction of a 24-Hour Economy Model Market in Juapong in the North Tongu District, paving the way for a major commercial project expected to enhance trade, create employment, and drive economic development in the Volta Region.

The sod-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, July 16, 2026, during the President’s two-day Resetting Ghana Tour of the Volta Region.

Speaking at the event, President Mahama said the modern market is designed to become a key commercial centre that will benefit farmers, traders, entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized businesses.

He explained that the facility will offer more than just market stalls, incorporating modern infrastructure for storage, processing, packaging, distribution, digital trading, and access to financial services to improve business operations.

The President reiterated his administration’s commitment to promoting balanced development in the Volta Region through investments in critical sectors such as road infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, transportation, market development, and agro-processing.

He noted that Juapong’s strategic location makes it well-positioned to grow into a major commercial and industrial hub within the region.

The Juapong Model Market is among the flagship projects under the government’s 24-Hour Economy policy and has been designated as a Category Four Market—the highest classification under the programme—highlighting its importance in advancing economic transformation and expanding business opportunities in the Volta Region.

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