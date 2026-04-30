Minority demands accountability on fuel levy, invokes RTI law

Man in a red patterned shirt speaks at a podium in a formal meeting room, with a colleague seated beside him.
By Prince Antwi April 30, 2026

First Deputy Minority Whip and Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu, has formally requested detailed information on billions of cedis accrued from Ghana’s energy sector levies, citing concerns over transparency and accountability in the management of the funds.

In a petition addressed to the Information Officer at the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, the lawmaker invoked the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989), to compel the release of key financial records.

He explained that the request is part of his constitutional mandate as a legislator and a member of the Minority caucus, particularly in relation to oversight responsibilities on the Energy Committee of Parliament.

Mr Iddrisu referenced provisions in the Energy Sector Levies Act, 2025, which mandate proper accounting and reporting of all revenues collected under the levies. He noted that the law requires the Minister to maintain a dedicated account for funds collected under the Energy Sector Shortfall and Debt Repayment Levy.

He further pointed out that the Act obliges the Minister to submit an annual report to Parliament by March 31 of the following year, detailing the collection and utilisation of the funds.

However, the Tolon MP indicated that checks with Parliament suggest the report may not have been submitted within the stipulated timeframe this year.

He stressed that access to the requested information is critical to enabling Parliament to effectively perform its oversight role in the public interest.

Mr Iddrisu is seeking comprehensive data on the total revenue mobilised under the levies, as well as a detailed breakdown of how the funds have been utilised.

He has also requested that the information be presented in a structured format, organised by period or by implementing agencies, to facilitate proper analysis.

Invoking provisions of the Right to Information Act, the MP has given the Ministry a 14-day deadline to respond to the request.

He indicated that the information should be submitted in hard copy to his office at Parliament House in Osu and expressed readiness to provide any clarification required to facilitate the process.

 

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