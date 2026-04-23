Pan-African Parliament to hold extraordinary session to elect new leadership bureau

Large international conference hall with delegates seated at long desks, numerous national flags lining the walls behind the stage.
By Nana Prekoh Eric April 23, 2026

The Pan-African Parliament (PAP), the legislative body of the African Union, will convene an Extraordinary Session of its Seventh Legislature from April 28 to 30, 2026, at its headquarters in Midrand, South Africa, to elect a new five-member Bureau.

The session will be held at the Pan-African Parliament Headquarters, with proceedings beginning daily at 9 a.m. South Africa Standard Time.

Delegates are expected to elect one President and four Vice-Presidents who will serve a three-year term. The elections, scheduled for April 30, will take place during a closed session.

The leadership positions will be allocated according to the principle of equitable regional rotation, with the presidency reserved for North Africa. The First Vice-President will come from East Africa, the Second Vice-President from West Africa, the Third Vice-President from Central Africa, and the Fourth Vice-President from Southern Africa.

The Extraordinary Session follows the official end of the Sixth Bureau’s term on February 28, 2026. The meeting was convened in line with Decision 1288 (XLVI), adopted by the AU Executive Council in February 2025, and a subsequent decision reached by tacit consent on March 27, 2026.

Oversight of the electoral process will be conducted by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, representing the Chairperson of the African Union, alongside a High-Level Group mandated to supervise the vote.

Media representatives have been invited to cover the Opening Ceremony on April 28, the Closing Ceremony on April 30, and a high-level press conference later that day featuring the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the newly elected PAP President.

Additional interview opportunities will be available throughout the session upon request.

Preparatory meetings are scheduled for April 26 to 27, while post-session engagements will run from May 1 to 5, 2026.

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Nana Prekoh Eric
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