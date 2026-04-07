3 hours ago

Transport analyst Dr Elvis Kyere-Gyeabour has called for the strategic deployment and proper management of the newly procured 100 29-seater buses, warning that poor implementation could undermine efforts to address Ghana’s transport challenges.

His comments follow an announcement by the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirming the arrival of the buses as part of measures to ease recent public transport difficulties.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr Kyere-Gyeabour emphasised that the success of the initiative will depend largely on how the buses are distributed, utilised, and maintained.

“The important thing we need to keep an eye on is how these buses are going to be distributed, used and maintained,” he said.

He cautioned against repeating the challenges that plagued the Aayalolo bus system introduced in 2015, which was later rebranded as the Quality Bus Service under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) concept.

According to him, although hundreds of buses were procured under that initiative, many were eventually grounded and taken out of operation due to poor management.

“In the end, most of the buses were parked and not operational, so it is important for us to understand how these new buses will be used,” he noted.

Dr Kyere-Gyeabour stressed the need for clarity on key operational issues, including route allocation, ownership structure, and management responsibility.

“Which routes are they going to ply? How will they be used? Will they be owned solely by state agencies? These are critical questions,” he added.

He concluded that the effectiveness of the new buses in addressing transport challenges—both in Accra and other urban centres—will ultimately depend on efficient deployment, consistent maintenance, and transparent management systems.