Energy Minister directs ECG and NEDCo to step up response to power outages

The Minister of Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Jinapor, has held a high-level meeting with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the Northern Electricity Company (NEDCo), and other key stakeholders to assess the current state of the power sector.

The engagement also reviewed ongoing plans to address remaining pockets of isolated power outages in parts of the country.

Discussions centred on operational challenges within the electricity distribution chain, including overloaded transformers and ageing infrastructure, which continue to impact service delivery.

In a Facebook post following the meeting, Dr Jinapor noted that many of these infrastructure gaps should have been addressed earlier, particularly in light of rising electricity demand driven by urbanisation and increased economic activity.

He stated that the Mahama-led administration is investing significantly in modernising and expanding power infrastructure to strengthen capacity and improve system reliability.

The Minister further directed ECG and NEDCo to step up their efforts in responding to outages, stressing the need for swift, coordinated, and effective action.

“Ghanaians deserve timely service and clear communication, and we expect nothing less,” he said.

Dr Jinapor also assured the public that urgent steps are being taken to resolve the remaining outage challenges across affected areas.