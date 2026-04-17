5 hours ago

The Kingdom of Morocco has donated 2,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser to Ghana to support efforts to boost agricultural productivity and strengthen food security under the government’s Feed Ghana initiative.

The donation, the second in a series of such support, was officially presented at a brief ceremony held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Accra.

Speaking at the event, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said the gesture reflects the growing bilateral relations between Ghana and Morocco, as well as a shared commitment to strengthening agricultural resilience and food security amid global challenges, including tensions in the Middle East.

He noted that President John Dramani Mahama’s administration is prioritising agriculture through programmes such as Feed Ghana, irrigation expansion, improved seedlings, and the “Nkoko Nkitinkiti” initiative, all aimed at increasing food production.

“This donation is coming at an opportune time as we seek to boost agricultural production and improve our capacity for food security,” he said.

Ghana and Morocco have in recent years deepened cooperation across various sectors, with agriculture emerging as a key area of partnership.

Morocco, which possesses some of the world’s largest phosphate reserves and is a leading global fertiliser producer, has increasingly positioned itself as a strategic partner for African countries seeking to enhance agricultural output and food security.