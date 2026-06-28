We learned from the game – Carlos Queiroz after Ghana’s defeat to Croatia

Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz says his side’s 2-1 defeat by Croatia could prove to be a turning point as the Black Stars prepare for their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 encounter with Colombia.

The loss in Philadelphia denied Ghana the chance to finish second in Group L, but the Black Stars still advanced to the knockout stage as one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Rather than dwell on the result, Queiroz believes the match offered valuable lessons that could shape Ghana’s approach in the rounds ahead.

“The best thing of this game is what we learned from the game,” the Portuguese coach said after the final whistle.

“We learned a lot of things in terms of our evolution, our progress.”

The former Iran and Egypt manager, who took charge of Ghana earlier this year, said the Croatia encounter provided a clearer understanding of his squad and highlighted areas requiring improvement.

“My fourth game gave me a clear picture about the performance of some players and what to do differently in the next coming games,” he added.

Ghana looked far more dangerous after the interval following tactical changes from the bench. The introduction of Abdul Fatawu and a switch to a 4-4-2 formation helped the Black Stars gain control, with Derrick Luckassen heading home the equaliser after a lengthy VAR review.

However, Croatia restored their advantage late on through Nikola Vlašić, sealing all three points and condemning Ghana to their first defeat of the tournament.

Despite the setback, Queiroz took encouragement from his team’s second-half display, insisting that progress is built through learning from difficult moments rather than reacting to disappointing results.

Attention now turns to Colombia, who finished top of Group K after an unbeaten group-stage campaign.

With a place in the last 16 at stake, Queiroz is expected to build on the tactical adjustments that nearly earned Ghana a result against Croatia.

The Black Stars will face the South Americans in Kansas City knowing victory is essential to keep their World Cup dream alive.