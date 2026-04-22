BoG moves to resolve payment challenges facing Ghanaian Digital Content creators

By Prince Antwi April 22, 2026

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced measures aimed at addressing difficulties faced by Ghanaian content creators in receiving earnings from international digital platforms, including X.

The central bank has also initiated a review to determine the underlying causes of the payment challenges being reported.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 20, 2026, the BoG explained that earnings from digital platforms are classified as service export proceeds and are allowed under existing foreign exchange regulations.

However, despite this provision, some content creators have continued to report delays and difficulties in accessing their funds.

“The Bank acknowledges concerns raised by some creators regarding difficulties accessing these funds. When transactions are processed correctly, such challenges should not ordinarily arise,” the statement noted.

The BoG said it is currently engaging relevant policymakers and institutions to identify and resolve the issues affecting the smooth transfer of funds.

“The Bank appreciates the feedback received from affected persons. BoG is actively reviewing the matter and engaging with relevant institutions to ensure prompt resolution,” it added.

The central bank assured stakeholders, particularly digital content creators, of its commitment to continuous engagement until the challenges are resolved.

It further reaffirmed its dedication to maintaining a stable financial system that supports legitimate cross-border transactions, including earnings from digital platforms classified as service exports.

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