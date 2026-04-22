IEAG backs GSA cap on container charges, calls it long overdue relief for traders

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has thrown its full support behind a directive by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) to reduce and cap Container Administrative Charges (CAC) at the country’s ports.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the Association described the move as timely and long overdue, arguing that it brings an end to years of what it called unjustified charges imposed by international shipping lines.

Under the new directive, CAC has been capped at GH₵550 per Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU), with implementation set for May 1, 2026.

IEAG said the intervention addresses a long-standing concern among local traders, who have accused shipping lines of charging for services already covered in freight costs. According to the Association, expenses such as port dues and terminal handling charges are typically included in freight rates, making the additional administrative charge redundant.

“Ghanaian businesses have, for years, been burdened by excessive, opaque and unjustified charges imposed by international shipping lines and their local agents,” the statement said, adding that the practice has increased the cost of doing business and undermined Ghana’s competitiveness as a regional trade hub.

The Association estimates that traders paid about GH₵1.69 billion (approximately US$108 million) in CAC in 2024 alone.

It also highlighted disparities in charges across the sub-region, noting that countries such as Togo, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria charge between US$30 and US$68 per container, compared to as much as US$165 per TEU in Ghana.

Providing historical context, IEAG explained that the charge was initially introduced in the 1980s as a temporary measure when Ghana’s port infrastructure was underdeveloped. However, with significant investments in modernisation and automation at the Tema and Takoradi ports, the Association argues that the justification for the fee no longer exists.

The group further cautioned against any attempts by shipping line operators to resist the directive, including reported threats of industrial action.

“Attempts to resist or undermine this reform through threats or pressure tactics will not succeed,” the statement warned, describing such actions as efforts to protect foreign exchange outflows through freight and demurrage charges with limited benefit to the local economy.

IEAG described the GSA’s decision as a balanced measure that protects consumers while allowing room for operational efficiency within the shipping industry.

With the May 1 implementation date approaching, the Association is urging all stakeholders to comply fully with the directive, stressing that stricter regulation of port charges is necessary to promote fairness and improve Ghana’s trade competitiveness.