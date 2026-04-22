IEAG backs GSA cap on container charges, calls it long overdue relief for traders

By Prince Antwi April 22, 2026

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has thrown its full support behind a directive by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) to reduce and cap Container Administrative Charges (CAC) at the country’s ports.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, the Association described the move as timely and long overdue, arguing that it brings an end to years of what it called unjustified charges imposed by international shipping lines.

Under the new directive, CAC has been capped at GH₵550 per Twenty-Foot Equivalent Unit (TEU), with implementation set for May 1, 2026.

IEAG said the intervention addresses a long-standing concern among local traders, who have accused shipping lines of charging for services already covered in freight costs. According to the Association, expenses such as port dues and terminal handling charges are typically included in freight rates, making the additional administrative charge redundant.

“Ghanaian businesses have, for years, been burdened by excessive, opaque and unjustified charges imposed by international shipping lines and their local agents,” the statement said, adding that the practice has increased the cost of doing business and undermined Ghana’s competitiveness as a regional trade hub.

The Association estimates that traders paid about GH₵1.69 billion (approximately US$108 million) in CAC in 2024 alone.

It also highlighted disparities in charges across the sub-region, noting that countries such as Togo, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria charge between US$30 and US$68 per container, compared to as much as US$165 per TEU in Ghana.

Providing historical context, IEAG explained that the charge was initially introduced in the 1980s as a temporary measure when Ghana’s port infrastructure was underdeveloped. However, with significant investments in modernisation and automation at the Tema and Takoradi ports, the Association argues that the justification for the fee no longer exists.

The group further cautioned against any attempts by shipping line operators to resist the directive, including reported threats of industrial action.

“Attempts to resist or undermine this reform through threats or pressure tactics will not succeed,” the statement warned, describing such actions as efforts to protect foreign exchange outflows through freight and demurrage charges with limited benefit to the local economy.

IEAG described the GSA’s decision as a balanced measure that protects consumers while allowing room for operational efficiency within the shipping industry.

With the May 1 implementation date approaching, the Association is urging all stakeholders to comply fully with the directive, stressing that stricter regulation of port charges is necessary to promote fairness and improve Ghana’s trade competitiveness.

author avatar
Prince Antwi
See Full Bio
Business

Prince Antwi

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Related To This Article

Industrial oil refinery with gas flares shooting orange flames and dark smoke above a desert-like facility
African News
Global fossil fuel subsidies deepen Africa’s energy vulnerability
Man with glasses in a blue shirt sits at a conference table during a meeting, with a flag and office chairs in the background.
African News
Ato Forson sabotaging ministers? No cash syndrome hits economy
Two men stand side by side against a burgundy background; one in a blue plaid shirt, the other in a blue suit with a lapel pin.
African News
Audit Service admits major payroll report errors; retracts attribution to former Defence official
Click here for more Weather

Popular News

Most commented
  1. 1
    Uganda university shut down after student protests
    1814
  2. 2
    Baba Rahman discusses Eden Hazard, Chelsea’s loan system & his future
    735
  3. 3
    I Have Not Leaked NDC Secret – E.T. Mensah
    542
  4. 4
    Claudia Lumor hosts female MPs, policy influencers at 2025 Women’s Leadership Forum
    94
  5. 5
    Europa League: the fight for reaching the 1/8 finals
    63
  6. 6
    CNN declares Nana Addo winner of Ghana Elections
    52
  7. 7
    The Professional World of Sports: How Athletes Train and Prepare to Win
    38
  8. 8
    WAMVA 2016: Diamond Platnumz, Shatta Wale, Beyonce win big; see full list of winners
    31
  9. 9
    How to Get a Virtual Phone Number for Gmail Verification?
    22
  10. 10
    Ama K. Abebrese & Chris Okagbue cover Fame Extra Magazine’s Love Edition
    17