Kpone beach committee demands robe into alleged mismanagement of Premix Fuel Funds

By Prince Antwi April 22, 2026

The Upper Landing Beach Committee at Kpone has called for an independent investigation into alleged financial mismanagement by former executives of the Kpone premix fuel committee.

The call was made by the Committee’s Secretary, Michael Mensah Thompson, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, where he urged the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive to initiate a probe into the handling of revenue generated from premix fuel sales under the previous administration.

Mr Thompson alleged that the former executives failed to provide proper accounts of proceeds from the sale of premix fuel supplied to fisherfolk at the various landing beaches in the area.

According to him, the lack of transparency has raised concerns among fisherfolk, who deserve to know how the funds were utilised.

He further claimed that the previous leadership operated a separate bank account, while the current administration has also opened another account, describing the arrangement as irregular and one that requires urgent scrutiny.

Mr Thompson said the circumstances surrounding the committee’s financial management warrant a thorough and independent investigation to establish the facts.

He also stressed the need for reforms in the management of premix fuel operations at the landing beaches to promote transparency, accountability and the efficient use of resources.

According to him, restoring confidence among fisherfolk and other stakeholders depends largely on ensuring that officeholders are held accountable for their stewardship.

The allegations have sparked concern within the local fishing community, with calls on the relevant authorities to intervene swiftly to safeguard the integrity of premix fuel operations.

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