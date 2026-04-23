Low wages pushing tanker drivers into Galamsey — NPA

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has expressed concern over the increasing number of tanker drivers and their assistants leaving the petroleum haulage sector for illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

The Authority attributes the trend to low earnings in the transportation of petroleum products, which it says is driving experienced personnel out of the industry.

The issue came to light during a meeting between the NPA and Parliament’s Energy Committee in Accra on Wednesday, April 22. Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Godwin Edudzi Tameklo, disclosed that tanker drivers are finding it difficult to retain their assistants, particularly when operating in mining areas.

According to him, many driver’s mates opt to remain in these communities after deliveries, as illegal mining activities offer quicker and more attractive financial returns.

Mr Tameklo warned that the development is beginning to affect operations in the downstream petroleum sector, as the industry continues to lose skilled workers to more lucrative alternatives.

In response, he said the NPA is developing a new remuneration framework aimed at improving conditions within the sector.

The proposed policy, he explained, will introduce standardised salaries for tanker drivers and enhance their working conditions to make the profession more attractive.

He expressed confidence that the initiative will help curb the high attrition rate, stabilise the workforce, and ensure the safe and efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country.

“Now, what we have realised is that there’s a high attrition rate of experienced tanker drivers and mates. Anytime drivers return, they come with different mates. We found that when they go to mining communities to discharge petroleum products, they often lose one mate because the mates believe illegal mining is more profitable,” he said.

He added that the introduction of a structured pay system is expected to address the challenge and retain experienced personnel within the sector.