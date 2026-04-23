NPA, Police move to crack down on fuel siphoning at accident scenes

By Prince Antwi April 23, 2026

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Edudzi Tamaklo, has warned the public against the practice of siphoning fuel from accident scenes involving tanker trucks, stressing that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.

He said the NPA is working closely with the Ghana Police Service to clamp down on the growing incident, which he described as both illegal and highly dangerous.

Mr Tamaklo explained that beyond its criminal implications, the act exposes individuals to serious safety risks, including fire outbreaks and explosions.

He made the remarks when the Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy paid a working visit to the NPA in Accra on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

“People are fond of rushing to accident scenes involving fuel tankers to siphon fuel,” he lamented.

He cautioned the public to stay away from such scenes, noting that tanker accidents are extremely volatile and can easily result in explosions.

Mr Tamaklo further revealed that the NPA, in collaboration with security agencies, will deploy video surveillance at accident scenes to monitor activities. He said footage collected will be handed over to the police to support investigations and prosecutions.

He also raised concern about the rise of organised groups that converge at accident sites, particularly along the Kumasi–Nsawam highway, to engage in the illegal siphoning of fuel.

According to him, the police will intensify monitoring and enforcement efforts to ensure those involved are identified and brought to justice.

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