1 hour ago

Otto Addo says he remains confident that Ghana national football team can deliver a strong performance against Germany national football team, despite their recent heavy defeat to Austria.

‎

‎Ghana head into Monday’s friendly looking to recover from a 5-1 loss in Vienna, a result that marked the first time since 2007 that the team has conceded five goals in a match.

‎

‎Speaking ahead of the game, Addo acknowledged the setback but insisted the team has taken time to reflect and analyse what went wrong.

‎

‎“We have had a lot to analyse since Saturday’s defeat, which was a big, big blow for us in our preparation,” he said.

‎

‎The Black Stars coach admitted that the team struggled after conceding avoidable goals but believes lessons have been learned ahead of the clash in Stuttgart.

‎

‎“We were optimistic to have a good game, but after the first half and two unnecessary goals, we fell apart,” he added.

‎

‎Despite the challenge posed by Germany, Addo struck a hopeful tone, backing his players to rise to the occasion.

‎

“We have had a lot of things to talk through and analyse. Surely, even though we will have very strong opponents, we are very, very optimistic that we can handle the situation,” he said.

‎

‎The match, scheduled to kick off at 18:45 GMT, offers Ghana an opportunity to restore confidence and show progress as they continue preparations for the 2026 World Cup.