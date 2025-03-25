Otto Addo says he remains confident that Ghana national football team can deliver a strong performance against Germany national football team, despite their recent heavy defeat to Austria.
Ghana head into Monday’s friendly looking to recover from a 5-1 loss in Vienna, a result that marked the first time since 2007 that the team has conceded five goals in a match.
Speaking ahead of the game, Addo acknowledged the setback but insisted the team has taken time to reflect and analyse what went wrong.
“We have had a lot to analyse since Saturday’s defeat, which was a big, big blow for us in our preparation,” he said.
The Black Stars coach admitted that the team struggled after conceding avoidable goals but believes lessons have been learned ahead of the clash in Stuttgart.
“We were optimistic to have a good game, but after the first half and two unnecessary goals, we fell apart,” he added.
Despite the challenge posed by Germany, Addo struck a hopeful tone, backing his players to rise to the occasion.
“We have had a lot of things to talk through and analyse. Surely, even though we will have very strong opponents, we are very, very optimistic that we can handle the situation,” he said.
The match, scheduled to kick off at 18:45 GMT, offers Ghana an opportunity to restore confidence and show progress as they continue preparations for the 2026 World Cup.
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